Axl Rose Sued, Accused Of Rape In 1989

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Penthouse magazine model has sued Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, saying he raped her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel that left her with anxiety and depression.

Sheila Kennedy filed the lawsuit Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

She sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for physical injury, pain and suffering, severe emotional distress and economic harm.

A lawyer for Rose says the incident never happened and Rose is confident he’ll prevail in court.

The lawsuit was filed under a temporary New York law that lets adult victims sue over attacks that occurred even decades ago.

The law expires this week.