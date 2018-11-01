Babysitter Charged with Rape in Green

An 18-year old man is facing charges after police say he admitted to sexually assaulting a 5-year old girl and then took off when police tried to arrest him. Sage Smerk left two kids, ages 2 and 5, that he had been babysitting alone for two hours. When the mother asked why he said he had assaulted the 5-year old. The mother called police. Officers found his car on Mayfair Road and tried to pull him over. He took off toward North Canton. Smerk fired an air pistol out the window of his car and ran through several intersections. He was caught on Maple Street in North Canton. He is charged with rape and failure to obey a police officer. More charges could come.