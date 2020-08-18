Back to School Begins Tuesday, AAA Concerned About Traffic
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With students heading back to the Canton Local and Sandy Valley Local Schools Tuesday and a number of districts getting started on Thursday or next Monday, we’ll be seeing school buses and school zone speed limits for the first time in five months.
AAA says this may be the most traffic we’ve seen on the roads since the pandemic began, so give yourself extra time in the mornings.
The association is concerned about it, because so many drivers took to exceeding the spped limit during the peak of “stay at home”.
AAA reminds us to slow down and watch for stopped school buses with their red flashing lights on..
The association says a million schoolkids in Ohio are going back to in-person or hybrid learning over the next few weeks.
Their “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign is underway.