Back To School – Changing Our Driving Habits

Sharon George, with Stark County Safe Communities, spoke to Gary Rivers about the need for drivers to change their habits during the school year.

George says that we have to pay closer to attention, now that children are headed back to school.

The issue became very real on Monday when two students were struck by a vehicle in Canton on the first day back to school.

According to Canton Police, the two girls,11-year-old Marissa Smith and 17-year-old Abbrianna Smith, were crossing 13th Street, NW when they were hit by the car. The girls were rushed to Mercy Hospital, and were then transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital.

In a recent press release, the Ohio AAA has offered these tips for both drivers and students:

Safety Tips for Motorists:

Since 1946 AAA has been dedicated to helping reduce the number of school-related pedestrian injuries and fatalities with the School’s Open – Drive Carefullycampaign. Through this campaign, AAA urges motorists to do the following:

Slow down: A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 25 mph is about two-thirds less likely to be killed than a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 35 mph. A difference of 10 mph can save a life.

Pedestrian Safety Tips for Students:

Congestion in school zones makes it difficult for drivers and children to see each other. This increases the likelihood of collisions. Parents can help keep their children safe by teaching them the following safe walking habits:

Go directly to and from school or the bus stop.

Cross at corners and use crosswalks.

Cooperate with police, AAA School Safety Patrols and adult crossing guards.

Look in all directions for approaching vehicles before crossing the street. Watch for vehicles that might turn.

Obey all traffic signals.

If you must walk on roads that have no sidewalks, walk facing the traffic and as far from the roadway surface as possible.

Be extra alert in bad weather. Drivers have trouble seeing and stopping.

More back to school safety tips can be found at AAA.com/SchoolsOpen.