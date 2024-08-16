BACK TO SCHOOL: Nearly All Stark Districts Start Next Week

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly all school districts are back in session next week across Stark County, with Alliance City getting started on Monday.

The county ESC calendar has a number of districts with staggered starts, like Canton City, Canton Local, Louisville City, North Canton City and Lake Local.

Marlington Local Schools is traditionally the last district to get started in the county, with classes starting the day after Labor Day.

First day in the Massillon City School District is Wednesday.