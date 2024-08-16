News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

BACK TO SCHOOL: Nearly All Stark Districts Start Next Week

By Jim Michaels
August 16, 2024 9:15AM EDT
Share
BACK TO SCHOOL: Nearly All Stark Districts Start Next Week
Getty images

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly all school districts are back in session next week across Stark County, with Alliance City getting started on Monday.

The county ESC calendar has a number of districts with staggered starts, like Canton City, Canton Local, Louisville City, North Canton City and Lake Local.

Marlington Local Schools is traditionally the last district to get started in the county, with classes starting the day after Labor Day.

First day in the Massillon City School District is Wednesday.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man Shot in Canton in Alleged Home Invasion-Type Incident
3

Canton Man Sentenced in October '23 Killing
4

Grand Jury Indicts Three for Beatings in Canton
5

ENSHRINEMENT: 'Grand' Parade, for a Reason