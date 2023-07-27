Back to School: Stark State Open House Events

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark State College has a summer Open House event Thursday afternoon from 5 until 7 at the main campus on Frank Avenue NW in Jackson Township.

There will be a similar event at the Akron campus next Wednesday.

Prospective students and their families can learn about the 200 degrees and certificates the college offers.

Here’s more from Stark State:

Financial aid staff will be on hand to help students and parents look at financial aid and scholarship opportunities and help with FAFSA applications.

Bonus: Students who graduated from high school in 2023 are eligible for free fall tuition.

For more information, call 330-494-6170