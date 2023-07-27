Back to School: Stark State Open House Events
July 27, 2023 7:22AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark State College has a summer Open House event Thursday afternoon from 5 until 7 at the main campus on Frank Avenue NW in Jackson Township.
There will be a similar event at the Akron campus next Wednesday.
Prospective students and their families can learn about the 200 degrees and certificates the college offers.
Here’s more from Stark State:
Financial aid staff will be on hand to help students and parents look at financial aid and scholarship opportunities and help with FAFSA applications.
Bonus: Students who graduated from high school in 2023 are eligible for free fall tuition.
For more information, call 330-494-6170