Back to School: State Health Director Concerned About RSV

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most school buildings in Stark County are opening their doors this week.

The Ohio Department of Health says they’re concerned about an uptick in RSV this Fall and Winter, a virus that produces an infection in the lungs and respiratory tract.

Babies can be vaccinated for RSV.

Same for adults over 60.

And immunization against COVID is still important.

Director of the state health department Dr Bruce Vanderhoff says even with a recent uptick in cases, coronavirus is spreading slowly.