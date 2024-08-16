BACK TO SCHOOL: Supplies for Canton City District Students on Family Fun Day

This is a display of scented markers, and crayons in a Staples in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Getting ready for the first day of school, without going to school.

That’s the idea behind the Canton City School District’s Family Fun Day, Saturday from 10 to 1 at Thurman Munson Stadium on Allen Avenue SE in Canton.

There will be food, games and school supplies.

But also an opportunity to meet teachers and staff, information on paperwork that needs to be filled out, and info on other needed items to make that first day go smoothly.

The first day of classes for Canton City kids entering new buildings in grades 4, 7 and 9 is next Wednesday, with the rest of the student population returning on Thursday.