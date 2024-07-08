Back to Work: 6 Local Road Projects Start on Monday
July 8, 2024 9:28AM EDT
UNDATED (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the July 4th holiday behind us, time to get some construction projects going starting Monday.
Like six of them in the area.
To start, a couple of area bridges are being replaced:
- A bridge on State Street NE just west of Werner Church Road in Marlboro Township. State Street is closed for four months.
- And there’s a one lane condition controlled by a traffic light on the Route 800 bridge over the Tuscarawas River near Zoarville.
- And here’s another closure in Tuscarawas County: Route 39 near the entrance to the Kimble Company west of I-77 for a safety project that’ll take a month and a half.
- Work started early Monday morning on pavement improvements along Southbound I-77 from I-277/Route 224 tod Arlington Road; work hours, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- The Southbound Route 8 ramp to Eastbound I-76 at the Central Interchange closes at 10 Monday night through late August.
- And Ridge Avenue SW just north of Downing Street in Pike Township closes for five days starting Monday.