‘Backpack for Kids’ Event from Stark Hunger Task Force is Thursday
Stark County Hunger Task Force
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Hunger Task Force and its network of food pantries has been feeding children in the Canton City, Massillon City, and Plain Local School Districts.
Now its Backpack for Kids program is being expanded for remote learners.
Parents of remote students in those districts can pick up two weekends worth of breakfasts and lunches Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill on 9th Street SW.
It’ll happen again the third Thursday of each month.
A photo ID is needed.