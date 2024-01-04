Badly-Injured Survivor of Tusky Valley Bus Crash Back Home

ZOARVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – She was the most seriously-injured survivor of that deadly charter bus crash outside Columbus back in November.

Tusky Valley junior Brynn Goedel is back home, after four surgeries, having suffered a concussion, broken bones, burns to her face.

She’s using a walker for the time being.

She tells Channel 5 that God was with her that day.

She was sitting in the back of the bus, struck by the semi, near her best friend Katelyn Owens, who was killed.

Her mother Danielle says her daughter is motivated by the six members of the “TV” community, lost that day.

The 17-year-old clarinet player hopes to return to marching band this Fall.

Three students, a teacher and two parents were killed in the crash.