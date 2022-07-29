Bail Denied for Columbus Child Rape Suspect

Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who then traveled to Indiana to have an abortion, enters Franklin County common pleas court for his bond hearing in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Judge Julie Lynch denied bond. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Columbus man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl will remain behind bars.

Gerson Fuentes made another court appearance on Thursday.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch would not set bail.

The judge said the victim has been seriously traumatized, from the crime all the way to the Indiana abortion publicity.

Judge Lynch also said there is no evidence that’s been presented indicating Fuentes is a legal U.S. citizen.