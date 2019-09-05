      Weather Alert

Bail Set at $10 Million for Man Connected to the Death of Carroll County Teen

Noah Hiles
Sep 5, 2019 @ 4:30pm

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Bail has been posted at $10 million for the man connected to the death of a Carroll County teen. 30 year old Matthew Little was charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and a dozen other charges in the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard back in April.

Little was arrested Wednesday as he worked at the same Washington Township farm where Minard was found, buried in a shallow grave. He is also charged with gross abuse of a corpse.

Minard went missing when he went with Little to work at the farm. The indictment indicates he gave the Dellroy teen heroin containing fentanyl.

Here are the charges Little faces:

– three counts of involuntary manslaughter

– corrupting another with drugs

– permitting drug abuse

– endangering children.

– heroin possession

– involuntary manslaughter by permitting drug abuse resulting in the child’s death

– reckless homicide

-corrupting another with drugs

– furnishing marijuana

– evidence tampering

– gross abuse of a corpse

– falsification (misdemeanor)

– failure to report knowledge of a death (misdemeanor)

WHBC was granted an exclusive interview with Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams earlier today. You can hear the entirety of that interview in the video below.

