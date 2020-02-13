      Weather Alert

Bail Set for Two OSU Football Players Facing Serious Charges

Noah Hiles
Feb 13, 2020 @ 4:44pm
WHBC News

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond has been set for the pair of Ohio State football players facing charges for rape and kidnapping. 21 year olds Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint both appeared in court this morning, entering not guilty pleas to the alleged incident that took place on February 4. Police say the two allegedly raped a girl and then forced her to admit it was consensual on video. The woman reported the incident less than three hours after it allegedly occurred. Riep’s bond is set at $100,000 while Wint’s is $75,000. Both have been ordered to have no contact with the victim or each other.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon