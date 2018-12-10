Baker And Browns Bounce Back Beat Panthers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baker Mayfield was nearly flawless, Jarvis Landry was spectacular and Cleveland’s defense was solid as the Browns picked up their 5th win of the season beating Carolina 26-20 at First Energy Stadium.

From the get go, when Mayfield connected on a 66 yard bomb to Breshad Perriman on Cleveland first play from scrimmage to taking the last snap in “Victory Formation”, the Browns quarterback showed why he is a rising star in the NFL and the franchise QB the organization has been looking for.

The first overall pick in this year’s draft completed 18 of 22 passes for 238 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions.

His lone TD pass was a thing of beauty, as he rolled left to elude pressure, then threw a laser just over double coverage and into the hands of Jarvis Landry who made a sensational over the shoulder catch for a 51 yard scoring strike.

Besides that spectacular catch, Landry also scored on a running play and finished the game with 111 all purpose yards.

Nick Chubb added the Browns 3rd touchdown of the game, a 4 yard run that gave the Browns the lead 23-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Greg Joseph added his second field goal of the game later in the final stanza and the defense came up with a goal line stand and a Damarious Randall interception of a Cam Newton pass to close out the Browns 4th home win of the season.

Interim head coach Gregg Williams is now 3-2 since replacing Hue Jackson as the sideline boss and next up for the 5-7-1 Browns, who are in contention for a playoff spot in the AFC, a road game at Denver on Saturday night with an 8:20pm kickoff time on 1480 WHBC.