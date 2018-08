FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training camp facility in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the decision says the Browns will appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this season. Coming off a historic 0-16 season, the Browns were chosen after declining the opportunity several times, said the person who spoke Thursday, May 17, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)