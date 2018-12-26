Baker Mayfield Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield huddles with his teammates during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(official Cleveland Browns press release)

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week for games played Dec. 22-25 (Week 16), the National Football League announced Wednesday.

In a 26-18 win against the Bengals on Sunday, Mayfield completed 27 of 37 passes for 284 yards, three touchdowns zero interceptions and a 121.9 rating. His 73.0 completion percentage led all AFC players and his three passing touchdowns tied for the AFC lead for the week. Mayfield completed 15 consecutive passes at one point, tying for the third-longest stretch in team history. He helped the Browns earn their first season sweep of the Bengals since 2002.

Mayfield’s 24 passing touchdowns this season are the third-most all-time by an NFL rookie. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his 12 starts, trailing only St. Louis’ Kurt Warner (23 from 1999-00) and Minnesota’s Brad Johnson (15 from 1996-97) for the most consecutive starts with a touchdown pass to begin an NFL career.

The first overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield has previously been named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November. In addition to being a finalist this week, he has been voted the NFL Rookie of the Week five times.

This is the Browns’ first Offensive Player of the Week award since QB Josh McCown won in Week 5 in 2015. Rookie Denzel Ward (Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 5) also earned a weekly award from the league this season.