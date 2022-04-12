Bald Eagle Comeback Nothing Short of Miraculous
A bald eagle feeds its two eaglets in their nest, Tuesday, April 17, 2012, at Gray's Lake Park in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The bald eagle population has made a miraculous comeback in Ohio.
Down to four nesting pairs in the late 1970s, the latest census shows more than 800 pairs and 2500 total birds.
Biologist Laura Kearns with the Ohio Division of Wildlife says the banning of the pesticide DDT was critical to the re-emergence of the species.
There are bald eagles in nearly every Ohio county. though most are found in the wetlands areas from Sandusky to Toledo.
But they even nest in tall buildings in major downtown areas.