Banged Up Browns

Below is a list of Browns injuries for Week 9, courtesy of NFL.com.
|J.C. Tretter
|C
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Questionable
|Damarious Randall
|S
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Questionable
|Desmond Harrison
|T
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Questionable
|Christopher Hubbard
|G
|—
|Full Participation in Practice
|—
|Tavierre Thomas
|CB
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Questionable
|David Njoku
|TE
|—
|Full Participation in Practice
|—
|Antonio Callaway
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Questionable
|Duke Johnson
|RB
|—
|Full Participation in Practice
|—
|Austin Corbett
|T
|—
|Full Participation in Practice
|—
|Joe Schobert
|LB
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Out
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Questionable
|E.J. Gaines
|CB
|—
|Full Participation in Practice
|—
|Da’Mari Scott
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Questionable