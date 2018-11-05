Banged Up Browns
By Ariel Stahler
|
Nov 5, 2018 @ 6:12 PM

Below is a list of Browns injuries for Week 9, courtesy of NFL.com.

J.C. Tretter C Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Questionable
Damarious Randall S Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Questionable
Desmond Harrison T Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Questionable
Christopher Hubbard G Full Participation in Practice
Tavierre Thomas CB Abdomen Limited Participation in Practice Questionable
David Njoku TE Full Participation in Practice
Antonio Callaway WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Questionable
Duke Johnson RB Full Participation in Practice
Austin Corbett T Full Participation in Practice
Joe Schobert LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Out
Rashard Higgins WR Knee Limited Participation in Practice Questionable
E.J. Gaines CB Full Participation in Practice
Da’Mari Scott WR Shoulder Limited Participation in Practice Questionable

 

