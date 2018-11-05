Banged Up Browns

J.C. Tretter C Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Questionable

Damarious Randall S Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Questionable

Desmond Harrison T Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Questionable

Christopher Hubbard G — Full Participation in Practice —

Tavierre Thomas CB Abdomen Limited Participation in Practice Questionable

David Njoku TE — Full Participation in Practice —

Antonio Callaway WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Questionable

Duke Johnson RB — Full Participation in Practice —

Austin Corbett T — Full Participation in Practice —

Joe Schobert LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Out

Rashard Higgins WR Knee Limited Participation in Practice Questionable

E.J. Gaines CB — Full Participation in Practice —