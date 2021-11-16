Bankrate.com: Ohio is Best State to Own, Operate Vehicle
In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, traffic rolls on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
NEW YORK, New York (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When key factors are considered, Ohio ends up being the best state to drive a car in.
Bankrate.com examined cost, safety and driving quality.
And even our weather couldn’t knock us out of the top perch.
With cost the biggest factor, the state has the second lowest cost, including second lowest auto insurance premiums.
The state was 12th in driving quality, with the survey noting low rates of arrests for DUI and auto theft.