Bankrupt Hospital Owner Moves to Close 2 Facilities in Trumbull

WARREN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the worst possible news for health care in the Warren area.

Two of Trumbull County’s three major health care facilities are set to close.

With Steward Health in bankruptcy, the company announced on Wednesday that Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital will begin the closing process on September 19.

Governor DeWine and the state’s health director say Steward must be held accountable to ensure patients have access to alternative health care.