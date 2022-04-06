      Weather Alert

Bankruptcy Filing by Natural Gas Supplier Company Impacts Some Stark Residents

Jim Michaels
Apr 6, 2022 @ 5:56am
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – So what happens when the company that supplies your natural gas as part of an aggregation program goes bankrupt?

A bankruptcy filing impacts some 20,000 natural gas customers in Ohio, including some in Stark County.

The filing by Pickerington Ohio-based Volunteer Energy means gas aggregation customers in North Canton, Navarre, Minerva and Brewster are automatically being moved to their billing company’s gas-supply firm, per state law.

Also, the 2000 Columbia Gas aggregation customers who are part of the county’s program in unincorporated area are moving to Columbia’s company.

That likely means a change in rates.

If you don’t know who your gas supplier is, check a recent bill.

You can also search for your own best rate at the PUCO website.

The good news is that the gas keeps flowing.

