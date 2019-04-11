Bar Crawl Will Benefit Homeless Pets in Area

Jennifer Harrington from Pawsitive Ohio joined Gary Rivers on Wednesday to talk about “Ohio Unleashed” — a pub crawl to be held on Saturday, May 18th from 4PM-9PM in Downtown Canton .

The event is hosted by Pawsitive Ohio and spayneuterohio.

Tickets are available now for the event for $30 between now and May 3.

The event will be held on May 18th and features celebrity bartenders, including Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei.

The event features:

Limited edition T-shirt that gets you access to drink specials

Guest Bartenders • 50/50 Drawing • Bar Crawl Bingo Prizes

Market Square “green space” for fun, vendors*

Early bird registration at OhioUnleashed.com

Shirt pick-up dates and locations to be announced. As of 1/28/2019 the bars include:

AmVets Post 555/Triple Nickle

Arcadia Grille

Basil

Buzzbin Art & Music Shop

Canton Brewing Company

Cultured Coffee & Waffles

Fronimo’s Downtown

George’s Lounge

Grapes in a Glass

Muskellunge Brewing Company

Street Side & Whiskey Alley

The Martini Lounge at Market Square

Avenue Arts Marketplace and Theatre

Pawsitive Ohio and SpayNeuterOhio have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind pub crawl in Canton on Saturday, May 18. Funds raised will be used to help support low-cost spay/neuter programs to reduce the number of homeless pets here in Northeast Ohio.

Sign up for the crawl and you will receive a limited edition t-shirt which will get you access to drink specials at each stop along the crawl, a chance to win prizes via our Bar Crawl Bingo and a lanyard to keep all your important info for the day! Special guest bartenders to be announced. We ask that you help support this event where we will “Drink Local” and save the lives of local animals as well. Early bird registration at OhioUnleashed.com