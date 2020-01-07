Barberton Baby Dies in House Fire
WHBC News
BARBERTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A two year old child was unable to overcome the injuries they suffered in a house fire last week in Barberton.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire around noon on Monday, December 30 at a home on East Ford Avenue.
Two young children and their mother were taken to the hospital with injuries. One of the children unfortunately did not make it through, while the other, who is three year old and the mother remain in the hospital.
Donations for the family are currently being accepted and can be dropped off at the Barberton Salvation Army located at 560 W Wooster Rd.