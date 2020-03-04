      Weather Alert

Barberton Man Gets Life in Prison for Murdering His Father

Noah Hiles
Mar 4, 2020 @ 4:35pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22 year old Barberton man was sentenced to life in prison this afternoon after pleading guilty to the shooting death of his father. Shannon Ingol admitted to shooting his 41 year old father Shannon Callahan to death on June 19 of last year at their family’s Barberton home. He was sentenced immediately after in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Ingol will be eligible for parole after serving 16 years of his sentence.

