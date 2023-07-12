News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Barberton Mayor: Water from Tuscarawas Safe to Drink, Despite Spill

By Jim Michaels
July 12, 2023 4:53AM EDT
BARBERTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s believed an oil spill in the Tuscarawas River has been contained to the Barberton area, and no cities downstream have been impacted.

The cleanup in the river continues.

Barberton’s mayor says the drinking water there is safe.

The Beacon Journal says the city was not immediately forthcoming with information when the spill occurred last week.

An undetermined amount of oil being transferred from a tanker truck to a rail car spilled on the property of Noble Oil Services in Barberton.

An unknown quantity ended up in the river.

Ducks, turtles and fish have been lost from the spill.

