DOVER TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big barn fire outside of Dover last week.

Two goats were lost, but neighbors were able to get other animals out of the structure.

The reported 100-by-50 foot building was in flames when Dover and other firefighters arrived.

The barn is considered a total loss.

That fire on Broad Run Dairy Road NW in Dover Township.

No injuries reported.