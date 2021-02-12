Bars, Restaurants Return to Normal Hours
FILE - In this May 1, 2020 file photo, Mike Hutchinson, a co-owner of the CraftWay Kitchen restaurant, poses for a photo in Plano, Texas, Friday, May 1, 2020. Hutchinson said that they made many adjustments to the restaurants layout in order to adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines. With more businesses across the country easing back to life, the new challenge will be how to keep workers safe during the pandemic. From temperature checks, contact tracing, social distancing and staggered schedules, a variety of new protocols are being implemented. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Starting Thursday night, the bar and restaurant curfew was lifted.
With active coronavirus hospitalization numbers now below 2000, the early closing times which had been around since November were allowed to expire.
Governor DeWine does say the curfew could return if the numbers go back up again.