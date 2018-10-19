“It’s Déjà vu all over again”…..seems to be the common comment when we get to Week 9 in High School Football and tonight is no exception for the Shearer’s Snacks Game of the Week. It’s MCKINLEY vs PERRY in a Battle at Benson.

Mckinley….8–0…already clinched a share of the Fed title and can win it outright with a win over the Panthers. The Panthers will have something to say about that. Perry has won 4 consecutive vs McKinley….with 3 of the last 4 wins by 8 points or less. The last victory for McKinley in this series was 2013….the first season back for Keith Wakefield…the 0–10 season….Nuff said about that.

TALENT all over the field on Friday night. Khyree Woody, Jalen Ross , Alijah Curtis, Lameir Garrett for the Pups……Jarin Curtis, Sha ‘Vea Lightner, Richard Coleman, Joshua Lemon for the Panthers. Each of these mentioned players have the ability to change the complexion of the game with one single run, one single pass, one single reception.

So it’s a Battle at Benson….a week 9 match up that will not disappoint. From my perspective in the booth. Buckle Up….and lock us in LIVE on 1480 WHBC and Streaming LIVE at whbcsports.com. See y’all On the Radio!