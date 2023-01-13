News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Battle for Power Between Two Ohio House Republicans

By Jim Michaels
January 13, 2023 4:59AM EST
State Rep Jason Stephens (Courtesy Ohio House)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – So who’s in charge of the House in Columbus?

We would think it’s elected Speaker Jason Stephens from the Ironton area.

But State Rep Derrick Merrin thought he had the speaker’s role in his pocket after an informal event in November.

He is reportedly hoping to take away some of Stephens’ power.

He recently met privately with Republicans who supported him for speaker, seeking rules changes in the House.

