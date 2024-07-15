Bazzana Top Pick In MLB Draft By Cleveland

LEXINGTON, KY – JUNE 08: Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana (37) in an NCAA super regional game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Kentucky Wildcats on June 8, 2024, at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(official Guardians release) 7-14-21

GUARDIANS SELECT 2B TRAVIS BAZZANA WITH 1ST OVERALL SELECTION IN 2024 MLB DRAFT

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the selection of 2B TRAVIS BAZZANA with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Bazzana, a 21-year-old native of Sydney, Australia, is Cleveland’s first-ever selection at No. 1 overall and is the first Australian-born player to be chosen with the 1st pick in MLB Draft history.

The 6-0, 199-pound, left-handed-hitting second baseman excelled in 3 seasons at Oregon State University (Corvallis, OR), batting .360 (251-for-697) with 52 doubles, 45 home runs, 165 RBI, 66 stolen bases, 180 walks, a .497 on-base percentage, a .660 slugging percentage and a 1.157 OPS from 2022-24. He is the school’s all-time leader in hits, doubles, home runs, total bases (460), stolen bases and walks, helping the Beavers reach the NCAA Super Regionals in 2022 and 2024.

Bazzana enjoyed his best season with the Beavers this spring, slashing .407/.568/.911 with 28 home runs and a 1.479 OPS in 60 games. The Pac-12 Player of the Year ranked 2nd among NCAA Division I players in walks (76), T7th in home runs and 8th in batting average. He was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and was tabbed as a first-team All-American by Baseball America, Perfect Game, ABCA, NCBWA and D1Baseball.com.

Prior to attending Oregon State, Bazzana prepped at Turramurra High School in Sydney, Australia, and played in parts of 3 seasons for the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League from 2018-21 as a teenager. He also spent the summer of 2023 in the Cape Cod Baseball League, hitting .375 (51-for-136) and earning league MVP honors with the Falmouth Commodores.

Bazzana is Cleveland’s highest draft pick since Paul Shuey (No. 2 overall) in 1992 and is the club’s first selection from Oregon State since STEVEN KWAN in 2018 (5th round, 163rd overall). He joins Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman (2019) as the only players from Oregon State to be selected No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.