BBB Advice if You Need Storm-Related Home Repairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Better Business Bureau, with some advice for those seeking home repairs from the two recent severe wind storms.

Do your research, including checking the BBB’s certified contractor’s list.

Also, resist high pressure salespeople, get at least three estimates, and never sign over your insurance check.

If you feel you have been duped by a contractor, contact the attorney general’s office.

Or file a complaint with the BBB.