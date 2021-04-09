      Weather Alert

BBB Hosts E-Cycle, Shred Event on Saturday

Jim Michaels
Apr 9, 2021 @ 4:57am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton-based regional office of the Better Business Bureau has its annual Shred and E-Cycling event underway Saturday at Central Catholic High School on West Tuscarawas Street in Perry Township.

Most of the same electronic items will be accepted, but the fatter TVs and computer monitors are not being taken.

There are vendor fees for regular monitors and fluorescent light bulbs.

You can also bring a few boxes of paperwork to be shredded.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

