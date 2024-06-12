News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

BBB: Scam Artists Turning to Texting

By Jim Michaels
June 12, 2024 4:27AM EDT
Courtesy BBB

TOLDEO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Those who would try to scam you out of your money are increasingly using text messages.

A new investigation by the Better Business Bureau indicates there were 9000 reported text scam incidents last year.

That’s more than double the figure from the year before.

The BBB says don’t click on links from unexpected texts or emails, and try to contact the company involved, directly, by phone perhaps.

Many scammers are impersonating government agencies or tech support organizations.

They say requests to pay something by wire transfer or prepaid credit card are definite warning signs.

