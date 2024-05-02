BBB With Advice for Seniors on Avoiding Those Big Scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Better Business Bureau wants senior citizens to get out in front of scams they may possibly be involved in, rather than keeping the information to themselves.

Ohio BBB Community Outreach Coordinator Pamela Rybka says many times, seniors are embarrassed to tell family and friends they are being ripped off.

They’re fearful they will lose privileges and face driving and other restrictions.

But then the scam gets way out of hand.

They have this advice for young and old alike: block and delete!