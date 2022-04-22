      Weather Alert

BBB’s Shred and E-Cycle Day is Saturday

Jim Michaels
Apr 22, 2022 @ 5:54am
Vehicles line up for the annual Shred and E-Cycle event at Central Catholic. (Courtesy Canton BBB)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They may be two different events going on at the same time.

But they fall under one theme: preventing identity theft.

The Better Business Bureau’s Shred and E-Cycle event is Saturday from 9 until 1 in the parking lot of Central Catholic High School on West Tusc in Perry Township.

Documents with personal information will be shredded on site.

Maximum ten boxes please.

At the same time, devices like phones and computers that contain personal information will be properly disposed of.

Only flat monitors please, and there are fees for those and fluorescent tubes.

Stay in the car while volunteers grab your stuff.

