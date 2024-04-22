BCI, Coroner Investigating Death of East Canton Man Being Arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The investigation into the death of a 53-year-old man with an East Canton address has been turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Frank Tyson was being taken into custody at the AMVETS post on Sherrick Road SE in Canton in connection with a nearby traffic accident when he became unresponsive while in handcuffs.

Canton police say there was a struggle before they got the cuffs on.

Tyson was their suspect in an accident that took down a power pole along Sherrick Road.

the two responding police officers are on paid administrative leave, and an autopsy is being performed.