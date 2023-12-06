UPDATE: Victim ID’d as BCI Investigates Deadly Canton Police-Involved Shooting

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police confirm that the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into a police-involved shooting death in the city Tuesday night. They say the person shot and killed is 24-year old Zachary Fornash of Minerva.

Police responded late Tuesday night to the 900 block of Alan Page Drive NE on a report of a person with a gun. The officer was then involved in a shooting incident with that person.

No officers were injured, according to BCI. No more information so far on what happened. The call came in shortly after 10:00pm. Again, BCI is investigating at the request of Canton Police.