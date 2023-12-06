News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

UPDATE: Victim ID’d as BCI Investigates Deadly Canton Police-Involved Shooting

By Jim Michaels
December 6, 2023 8:57AM EST
Share
UPDATE: Victim ID’d as BCI Investigates Deadly Canton Police-Involved Shooting
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police confirm that the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into a police-involved shooting death in the city Tuesday night.  They say the person shot and killed is 24-year old Zachary Fornash of Minerva.

Police responded late Tuesday night to the 900 block of Alan Page Drive NE on a report of a person with a gun.  The officer was then involved in a shooting incident with that person.

No officers were injured, according to BCI.  No more information so far on what happened.  The call came in shortly after 10:00pm.   Again, BCI is investigating at the request of Canton Police.

 

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Inn Site to See New Housing Development
3

Canton Police, Stark Coroner Investigating 2 Deaths
4

Big Ramp Closure in Akron Starts Monday Night
5

Canton Man Indicted on Murder Charge in October Traffic Death