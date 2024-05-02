Be a Part of Canton’s Memorial Day Parade – Info HERE

Greater Canton Veterans Council, ” Serving Stark County” would like to extend an open invitation to participate in Canton, Ohio Memorial Day Parade to be held on Monday May 27, 2024.

The Council would like to invite all organizations to participate in our upcoming Canton Memorial Day Parade. They are looking for units that are appropriate for this event: All Military Organizations, Gold Star Family’s, ROTC, First Responders/Police and Fire, Motorcycle Groups, Vintage Vehicles/ Historic Units, Floats, Girl/Boy Scouts Units, Marching Bands, and more.

The parade route will start on McKinley Ave. NW, outside of Timken H.S., line up starts at 8:30 AM and kicks off at 10:00 AM. The route is 1.2 miles ending at President Wm. McKinley Monument. A memorial program will follow.

If you wish to participate, please submit your request by Saturday, May 18, 2024.

CONTACT:

330-309-5450