November 13th is World Kindness Day! This day isn’t just about the big showcases of kindness, it is also about the little, simple gestures as well. Kindness Day came to be when a collection of humanitarian groups came together on November 13, 1997 and created a “Declaration of Kindness.”

Similar to their declaration, it is encouraged to make our own as well! An act of kindness is never too big or small and you can have countless acts of kindness too! Go out today and make a difference because it putting a smile on someone’s face can put one on yours too.