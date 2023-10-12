News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Beach City Man Killed in Stark Heavy Equipment Accident

By Jim Michaels
October 12, 2023 4:57AM EDT
WHBC News

SUGAR Creek Twp., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Beach City area man is dead after an accident involving heavy earth-moving equipment.

The accident happened on property along Millersburg Road SW at the west end of Stark County Wednesday morning.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office says 65-year-old Joseph Webber III of the Beach City area was building a pond in a field when the vehicle slid in soft dirt and flipped over.

Webber was thrown from his seat and trapped underneath.

He was pronounced dead an hour after the accident occurred, after the coroner’s investigator arrived.

