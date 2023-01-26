Beam Signing Means Progress in Foodbank Expansion Project
January 26, 2023 1:56AM EST
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro took a moment to sign the 21-foot construction beam that will be installed in the Foodbank’s expanded distribution center. (Courtesy Akron Canton Regional Foodbank)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the ongoing expansion project at the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.
Community leaders and others were invited to sign their names and include a message on a 21-foot-long beam that will be part of the new construction.
Ground was broken in November and work is to be completed this Fall on the facility that will serve as a distribution center.