Beam Signing Means Progress in Foodbank Expansion Project

By Jim Michaels
January 26, 2023 1:56AM EST
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro took a moment to sign the 21-foot construction beam that will be installed in the Foodbank’s expanded distribution center. (Courtesy Akron Canton Regional Foodbank)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the ongoing expansion project at the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.

Community leaders and others were invited to sign their names and include a message on a 21-foot-long beam that will be part of the new construction.

Ground was broken in November and work is to be completed this Fall on the facility that will serve as a distribution center.

