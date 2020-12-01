Beau Balderson Resigns As GlenOak Football Coach
Beau Balderson has resigned as head football coach of the GlenOak Golden Eagles.
Balderson went 1-17 in his 2 seasons at the helm, with his only victory coming against an out-of-state team.
Plain Local Schools Superintendent Brent May released the following statement:
“Plain Local Schools appreciates Beau’s dedication and passion for the football program over the past two years. He has worked extremely hard and dedicated endless hours to the football program. Beau is a fantastic father, husband, and teacher and I wish him well in the future. Beau will continue teaching at GlenOak High School and assist with the transition to the new coach.”