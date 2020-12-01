      Weather Alert

Beau Balderson Resigns As GlenOak Football Coach

Brian Novak
Dec 1, 2020 @ 3:50pm

Beau Balderson has resigned as head football coach of the GlenOak Golden Eagles.

Balderson went 1-17 in his 2 seasons at the helm, with his only victory coming against an out-of-state team.

Plain Local Schools Superintendent Brent May released the following statement:

“Plain Local Schools appreciates Beau’s dedication and passion for the football program over the past two years. He has worked extremely hard and dedicated endless hours to the football program. Beau is a fantastic father, husband, and teacher and I wish him well in the future. Beau will continue teaching at GlenOak High School and assist with the transition to the new coach.”

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Color-Coded Map: Stark, Summit, Portage on Red Watch List
Akron Man Charged in Woman's Shooting Death
Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Choking Woman
Fighting the Fight: Stark Official Back Home After Being Hospitalized With COVID