Beau Balderson has accepted the position as head football coach at GlenOak. The move comes after a 4 year stint at Marlington. Balderson was 31-11 in those 4 years as head coach of the Dukes. Balderson was the 2016 WHBC coach of the year.

Balderson will become the 7th coach in GlenOak school history. He does have previous coaching experience in the Federal League as he coached at Jackson before Marlington.