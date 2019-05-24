Beef Recall just in time for Memorial Day
Talk about bad timing — just days before one of the biggest grilling weekends in the U.S., the USDA has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef.
The agency says meat processed on April 19th at the Aurora Packing Company in Illinois may be contaminated with E. coli. The raw beef has since been distributed nationwide in various forms, including briskets, ribs, steaks and ground beef.
To determine if meat is from the tainted batch, consumers should check the packaging’s establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection. If it reads, “EST. 788,” get rid of it.