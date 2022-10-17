Belichick And Pats Pound Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shakes hands with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns after the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick’s Patriots came into Cleveland and out played the Browns, out coached the Browns and out every thinged the Browns in a 38-15 win on Sunday. The victory was the 324th of Belichick’s career, tying him for second place on the NFL’s all-time list with legendary Bears coach George Halas.

Cleveland never led and the Pats defense held the Browns to a season low 70 yards rushing.

The only touchdown for the “Orange and Brown” was a 15 yard td pass from Jacoby Brissette to Amari Cooper with 6:17 left in the game.

Brissette had a miserable day completing just 21 of 45 passes for 266 yards, with 1 td, but 2 interceptions.

Nick Chubb was held to just 56 yards on 12 carries.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead New England’s offense.

Next up for the (2-4) Browns, a road game Sunday in Baltimore.

The (3-3) Pats will host the Bears on Monday night football.