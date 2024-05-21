Beloit Man Accused of Threatening Local Hospital Employees

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 44-year-old Beloit man is charged with felony “making terroristic threats” toward Alliance Community Hospital last week.

Jeremy Hanson was sought over the weekend, but ended up in the Stark County jail on Monday.

He was also arraigned Monday.

Alliance police say he made several threatening calls to medical and other staff Friday evening, even saying he would shoot one person in the face, according to court documents.

The hospital was even forced to go into lockdown mode for an unknown period of time.