Beloved Alliance Teacher Mourned Following Head-On Crash
Madeline Wright (Courtesy Alliance City Schools)
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alliance High School will have grief counselors in the building on Monday, following the traffic death of a beloved math teacher.
27-year-old Madeline Wright of Hartville died Friday at Summa Akron City Hospital after the state patrol says she was struck head-on by an Alliance driver on West State Street near Route 44 along the Nimishillen/Marlboro Township line early Thursday.
30-year-old Clinton McGuire was dead at the scene.
The patrol says McGuire was passing another vehicle on a hill in a no-passing zone when the accident occurred.