Ben Crump Joins Legal Team Representing Frank Tyson Family

Attorney Ben Crump arrives to federal court in New York, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The law firm representing the family of 53-year-old Frank Tyson has brought on nationally-known attorney Ben Crump, according to the Cleveland-area office of DiCelloLevitt.

He will join family members, the local NAACP, the Urban League and others Thursday morning at 11 in a press conference at St Paul AME Zion Church on East Tusc in Canton.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and others.

Tyson died shortly after being arrested by Canton police at the AMVETS post on Sherrick Road SE two weeks ago.

The Reverend Al Sharpton has called him “America’s Black attorney general”.