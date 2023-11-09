News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Bernabei: 11th Street Project to Start Soon

By Jim Michaels
November 9, 2023 8:32AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A contractor is now in place, so the 11th Street SE Realignment and Reconstruction Project in Canton will see some preliminary work starting in a few weeks.

11th Street from Market Avenue S to Route 30 will see a roundabout constructed at 11th and Market.

That, along with a new design and pavement along with streetscaping up to the Route 30 ramps and beyond.

The sharp curve will be taken out of 11th Street.

There’s also a shared use path going in along 11th Street

The $11.6 million project involves local, state and federal money.

It will take a year and a half to complete.

